Ole Miss to rename theatre in honor of late Miss America
Ole Miss to honor late Miss America for $1.6M donation
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - The University of Mississippi will honor a former Miss America and her husband after the couple's daughter gave more than $1.6 million of her parents' money to the university.
Ole Miss on Saturday will name a 130-seat theater as the Mary Ann Mobley Collins and Gary E. Collins Studio Theatre. The school says the gift, directed to the school by Clancy Collins White, will also fund as many as 10 scholarships, the school's first ever designated for theater and film students.
Mobley graduated from Ole Miss in 1958, the same year she won the Miss America crown. Mobley became an actress. It was on the film "Three on a Couch" with Jerry Lewis that she met her husband, actor Gary Collins.
Collins died in 2012 and Mobley died in 2014.
