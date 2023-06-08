ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a three-vehicle crash in Attala County, which involved a school bus.

Breezy News reported the crash happened on Highway 35 South near the Attala/Leake County line just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

According to authorities, an unloaded school bus, a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala and later airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating the crash.