HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Hinds County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15 on Interstate 20 West near the 23-mile marker.

A 2006 Dodge Ram and a 2014 Lexus were parked on the westbound shoulder when troopers said they were struck by a 2007 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Lexus, 41-year-old Jocelyn Whipps, of Byram, was pinned between the Dodge and the Lexus. Whipps was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and the Honda Civic were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.