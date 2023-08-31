JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed and a 10-month-old child was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 30.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of a 42-year-old man, who had been shot multiple times inside a home. Officer Sam Brown said a 10-month-old child was also taken from the home.

According to Brown, an investigation revealed that a 23-year-old woman and three other men, who were wearing masks, kicked the back door in, robbed the residents, killed the 42-year-old man, and took the 10-month-old at gunpoint.

One of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station in the 2100 block of Lynch Street. Brown said the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson has been charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping. Brown said more charges and additional arrests are forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).