ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested one person in connection to a shooting outside the Dollar General in Ethel.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened just after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Investigators believe an argument led up to the shooting. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.