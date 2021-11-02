One arrested, one wanted after home invasion on Polo Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested one suspect, and they are searching for another after a home invasion on Thursday, October 28.

The incident happened at a home on Polo Drive around 11:30 p.m. The victims told police that two men, who were armed with knives, entered their home through a rear window.

Police said one suspect held the victims at knifepoint while the other searched the home. They got away in the victims’ 2010 Silver Cadillac SRX.

One of the suspects, Jared Wynn, was arrested on November 2. Police have not identified the second suspect.