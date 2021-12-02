One arrested, two wanted for Pike County burglary

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for breaking into a home in November.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Old Brookhaven Road on November 17, 2021. They found a yellow Ford Mustang in the yard. The property owner said the vehicle did not belong at the location.

While clearing the house and a shed, deputies said they found Toni Smith. She was arrested at the scene.

Surveillance cameras on the property showed another man and woman who left the area before deputies arrived.

Smith was taken to the Pike County Jail and charged with burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an auto, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Toni Smith (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you know the identity of the other two suspects, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.