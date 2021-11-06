One dead, another hospitalized in two-vehicle crash on Highway 49

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County on Friday night.

According to MHP, Cynthia M. Witt, 49, of Brandon was traveling south on US-49 in a 2000 Toyota Echo when her vehicle struck a northbound 2016 Honda Accord driven by Martin D. Hillman, 57, of Byram.

Hillman was transported to UMMC with undisclosed injuries. Witt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rankin County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.