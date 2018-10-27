Local News

One dead, another injured in Jackson double shooting

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 05:06 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 05:06 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Jackson Police is investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead. 

Officials responded to the 1300 block of West Mayes Street for a shooting early Saturday morning. 

Police say when they arrived on scene they found two adult males suffering from injuries. 

One male was pronounced deceased on scene, another was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

At this time, police say there is no motive or suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers. 

 

 

 

 

