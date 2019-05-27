One dead in a possible suicide on I-220
JACKSON, Miss - I-220 is closed in both directions at Industrial Drive Exit 3. Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting.
It's believed the person took their own life.
Law enforcement is on scene diverting southbound traffic off at Exit 5 Medgar Evers and northbound traffic off at Exit 1 U.S. 80.
I-220 is expected to be impacted for at least an hour and a half.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
13 wounded in Lyon Bomb attack,...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Second shooting on Memorial Day in...