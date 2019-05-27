One dead in a possible suicide on I-220

Local News

JACKSON, Miss - ​I-220 is closed in both directions at Industrial Drive Exit 3.  Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting.   

It's believed the person took their own life

 Law enforcement is on scene diverting southbound traffic off at Exit 5 Medgar Evers and northbound traffic off at Exit 1 U.S. 80.   

I-220 is expected to be impacted for at least an hour and a half.

