One dead in a possible suicide on I-220 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss - ​I-220 is closed in both directions at Industrial Drive Exit 3. Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting.

It's believed the person took their own life.

Law enforcement is on scene diverting southbound traffic off at Exit 5 Medgar Evers and northbound traffic off at Exit 1 U.S. 80.

I-220 is expected to be impacted for at least an hour and a half.