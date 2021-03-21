One dead in early morning shooting outside the M-Bar Sports Grill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead outside the M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson.

According to investigators, the shooting happened early Sunday morning just before 2:00 a.m. Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned several people were fighting in the parking lot. After the fight, several people fired shots. Deputies said multiple shots were also fried from an adjacent street towards the club.

Christopher Moncure, 30, was shot at least once in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the preliminary investigation, Moncure appeared to be a bystander in the parking lot who was trying to take cover during the shooting.

Deputies said they’re seeking information on a white SUV that was occupied by at least one shooter. The vehicle was last seen in the parking lot of Home Decor, which is adjacent to M-Bar. If you have any information, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.