One dead, one injured after car strikes a tree in Claiborne County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A single-car crash left one person dead and another injured in Claiborne County on Tuesday, January 11.

The Vicksburg Post reported the crash happened on Fisher Ferry Road around 2:40 a.m. The car left the road and struck a tree on the right side of the street.

Claiborne County Sherriff Edward Goods said Caroline Simrall, 22, of Vicksburg, died at the scene and a man was injured. He was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region. The man was then he was flown to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where he remains in critical condition.

Goods added that the crash is still under investigation.