LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County.

According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Atkinson said the shooter shot himself along Highway 16 and was found dead.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). MBI investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.