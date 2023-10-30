RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after one person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened off of Magnolia Drive in Raymond. Investigators believe the shooting happened overnight, but they received a call about the incident around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 30.

Authorities said the victim, believed to be in his late teens, was found in a white pickup truck. They said he did not live at the home where his vehicle was found.

Hinds County deputies are investigating after one person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. (WJTV)

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).