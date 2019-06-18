One home destroyed another partially damaged in Vicksburg fire

Two homes caught fire in Vicksburg Monday evening.

It started with one house on Sherwood Drive.

People near the home say they heard an explosion just before the blaze.

After the fire department arrived they discovered the house and cars were engulfed.

The neighbor’s home also caught fire and firefighters were able to save roughly 50 percent of the house.



“Fortunately we have no injuries from occupants and we have had no injuries from our firefighters that were on scene. again, with the amount of fire that we had on arrival, i did call in a second alarm, so we sent an additional firetruck to the scene,” Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczy said.



The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.