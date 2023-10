VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured in a crash that involved a vehicle and a school bus in Vicksburg.

The crash happened on Thursday, October 26 around 8:00 a.m.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the driver of a white Toyota was injured when the vehicle hit the back of the school bus. No one on the bus was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.