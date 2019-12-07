UPDATE: One injured after drive-by shooting on Frontage Road in Ridgeland

UPDATE: Ridgeland Police say one person was injured after a drive-by shooting on Frontage Road in Ridgeland, just north of County Line Road.

Police say they received the call at 6:02 p.m. When they arrived a car was sprayed with bullets, injuring a man that was a passenger in the car. That man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – I-55 South of County Line Road is now back open after being shut down.

According to Ridgeland police, they received a report about shots fired near the County Line Rd. exit.

This shooting follows two other drive-by shootings earlier this week that killed two men, one on I-55 and the other on I-20.