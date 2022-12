JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a car in Jackson.

The incident happened on Northside Drive on Tuesday, December 13.

Witnesses at the scene said the train hit one side of the vehicle. They said one person was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

At least four people, including a baby, were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. There’s no word on any other injuries.