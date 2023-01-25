RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a person who displayed a gun towards the deputies.

The deputies fired shots at the individual, and the person was taken to a nearby hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition at this time. The deputies were not injured during the incident.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting. Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.