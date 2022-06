ATTALA, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and firefighters responded to a rollover crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 35 North between Sugar Creek and Hesterville on Monday, June 27 around 10:00 a.m.

Breezy News reported the vehicle ran off the road and was in the woods by the time authorities arrived.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Authorities said at least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.