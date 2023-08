RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – At least one person was injured during a shooting at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Ridgeland police, who responded to the scene, told WJTV 12 News that one gunshot victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

WJTV 12 News reached out to police for additional information, and we are waiting to hear back from them.