VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after a shooting at a Vicksburg apartment complex.

The shooting happened at New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9.

Vicksburg Daily News reported one person was shot in the leg. An occupied vehicle was also struck during the shooting.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting.