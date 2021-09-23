One injured in stabbing at Nissan Plant

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at the Nissan Plant in Canton.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Nissan Security on Wednesday night about a fight between two who were injured. The victim was treated by ambulance and transported to local hospital.

The suspect had already left the scene and the incident is currently under investigation.

12 News reached out to Nissan Corporate and they shared they couldn’t comment on the matter since it is an active investigation.

