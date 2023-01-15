JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured and others are wanted after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, January 15.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Jackson police responded to a call about an armed robbery around 4:00 a.m. near 2603 Highway 80.

At the scene, DPS officials said one person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Other subjects escaped from the scene and are wanted. DPS officials said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report it to MBI by emailing MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.