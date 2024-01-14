COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after an explosion at a Copiah County home.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Willingness Road. He said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist in the case.

The three people who were injured were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The victims have not been identified.