TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and six others were injured during a mass shooting in Tchula over the weekend.

Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton said the shooting happened after 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at Damix Pool Hall on Highway 49 South.

According to Hampton, one person died at the scene. Five of the victims were taken to a hospital in Lexington, and one victim was taken to a hospital in Greenwood.

Two of the victims, who were taken to a Lexington hospital, were in critical condition and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. There’s no word on their conditions as of Monday, September 18.

Hampton said police are working to find two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting. He said the suspects used an AK-47 and AR-15 during the shooting and fired more than 50 rounds.

The police chief said investigators located the suspects’ abandoned car on Howard Bottom Road. Investigators believe the suspects were also responsible for robberies that happened last week at two Dollar General locations.