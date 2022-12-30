JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when the crash happened.

JFD officials said one person died. They were in one of the cars with two other people. The other two were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The condition of the driver from the other car is also unknown.

Police are investigating the crash.