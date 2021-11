CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting. A Clinton police officer shot and killed the suspect Friday night at The Terrace Pointe Apartments on McFadden Road in Jackson.

According to MBI Captain Criss Turnipseed, evidence is being collected in this case. MBI will present their findings to the District Attorneys Office for review.

12 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes avaliable.