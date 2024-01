ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko woman was killed after a crash on Highway 35 in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the crash happened on Thursday, January 11 just after 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a caller stated that someone struck a tree and appeared to be unconscious.

The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Katrice Sellers, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.