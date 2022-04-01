BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are investigating after one person died in a crash on Highway 80 at Edgewood Crossing early Friday morning.

According to Police Chief William Thompson, police received a call about a downed tree in the area. When officers and crews arrived to clear the scene, they found a man who had been ejected from the vehicle.

Homeowners in the area said they lost power around 5:00 a.m. Officials said they cut the electricity in order to move the tree off the power lines.

The victim has not been identified at this time.