HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed one person in Hinds County.

Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 20 West near Edwards. The crash involved two vehicles.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to MHP, one lane is open. Drivers should expect delays in the area.