JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed after a fiery crash in Jackson on Monday, November 27.

The crash happened on Interstate 220 near Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the incident involved one car, which left the road. Police said the female victim suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a tree. The vehicle caught fire.

According to investigators, a minor was in the vehicle and was able to escape. The female victim died at the scene. She has not been identified.