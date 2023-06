NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed after a shooting at an apartment complex.

The Natchez Democrat reported the shooting happened at the Holiday Apartments on Wednesday, June 21.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jordan Knight of Natchez. Police said one of the two injured in the shooting may be a juvenile.

No suspects have been arrested as of Thursday morning.