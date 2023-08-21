RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was hurt during a two-vehicle crash in Rankin County.

The crash happened on Sunday, August 20 at 11:50 p.m. on Interstate 20 East near Exit 54.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and collided with a 2010 Honda.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 36-year-old Marcal Collins, of Quitman. The driver of the Honda, 59-yeare-old Ty Oneal, of Alabama, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Troopers said the passenger of the Honda, 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.