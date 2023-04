VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was shot and killed at Waltersville Estates in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 on King’s Drive. Officers said after a search, the body of a man was discovered nearby.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Vicksburg Police Department for more information on the case. As of Friday afternoon, we are waiting to hear back from them.