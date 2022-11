VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was detained and is being questioned.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.