VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after one person was killed during a drive-by shooting.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened on Harrison Street at Cherry Street on Tuesday, July 18.

Police Chief Penny Jones said a black SUV drove by, called the name of the victim and warned them to watch themselves. Moments later, the same vehicle drove by and someone opened fire.

According to Jones, the unidentified victim was struck and collapsed on Cherry Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Vicksburg Police Department.