WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed during an early morning crash in Warren County.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28 on Highway 3 near the International Paper Company.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 2022 Ford F-150, driven by 24-year-old Tyler McRight, of Vicksburg, was traveling south when it collided with a 2015 Peterbilt.

McRight died at the scene, according to MHP. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.