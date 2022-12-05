PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened this weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday, December 3 just after 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County.

According to troopers, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 when it collided with a 2014 International tractor-trailer, driven by 50-year-old Clifton Bonds, of Louisiana.

The driver of the Charger, 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.