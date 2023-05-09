YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 on Highway 16 near Berryville Road in Yazoo County.

Investigators said a 2008 BMW was traveling westbound and collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the BMW, 21-year-old Jatyra Griffins, of Yazoo, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram, 44-year-old Sammy Woods, of Flora, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.