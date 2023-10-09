YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Yazoo County.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9 on Highway 3.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2007 Acura TL sideswiped a 2005 Nissan Xterra, causing it to overturn onto the northbound shoulder. Troopers said the Acura then collided head-on with a 2011 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra, 62-year-old Gwendolyne Brauer, of Satartia, died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Acura was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with serious injuries. The passenger in the Acura was taken to Merit Health Vicksburg.

The occupants in the Nissan Xterra were taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.