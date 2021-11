COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on I-55.

The shooting happened on Friday, November 26 around 11:00 p.m. in Copiah County. Investigators said Trakie Richmond, of Crystal Springs, died in the shooting.

MBI agents are gathering evidence on the shooting. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.