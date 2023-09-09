Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a fatal shooting on Saturday, September 9. (Courtesy: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a fatal shooting on Saturday, September 9.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened on Woodway Drive. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was identified as Travis Burrell, was taken to a local hospital and died due to his injuries.

According to Brown, a second victim was dropped off at St. Dominic Hospital by a green and black Dodge Challenger that fled from the hospital. The victim was taken to another local hospital and rushed into surgery. The condition of the second victim is unknown.

Police are looking for the suspect in the surveillance pictures shown below.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).