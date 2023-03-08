COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and another was injured in a crash on MS 28 in Copiah County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 on MS 28 near South Harmony Road.

Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Viper was traveling eastbound and ran off the road. The vehicle overturned several times and collided with a tree.

Investigators said the driver, 35-year-old Gregory Holloway, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), with unknown injuries. The passenger, 50-year-old Michael Foster, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.