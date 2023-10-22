JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person has died and another was injured after a crash in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said Capitol police officers witnessed a Hyundai SUV with no lights traveling at a high rate of speed around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22. The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Lamar Street and Fortification Street.

Martin said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but they were unable to do so due to the speed at which the driver was traveling. Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, Martin said officers noticed a dust cloud at Fortification Street and Palmyra Street, where they found the wrecked vehicle. Two people had been ejected from the vehicle.

One person died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.