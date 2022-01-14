One killed, one injured in shooting on Oak Street in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, January 13.

Police said they responded to the scene on N. Union Street at 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they were directed to Oak Street where they found the victim.

According to investigators, Antonia Foster, 35, was lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The second victim, 32-year-old Wayne Hammett, was taken to Merit Health by private vehicle and later taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. If you have information about the crime, contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.