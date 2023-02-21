JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in Jackson this weekend.

The shooting happened on Savanna Street on Saturday, February 18.

Captain Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Brandon Ferrell and the mother of his child. Police believe the dispute was over another man being present at the location.

According to Thompson, the other man, who has not been identified, fired shots. Ferrell was shot multiple times, and his mother, Michelle Roberts, was also injured. She later died from her injuries.

Thompson said officers are working to apprehend the suspect.