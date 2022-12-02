TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County authorities are investigating after one man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Tchula.

The shooting happened early Friday morning in the Gwen community. According to Sheriff Willie March, two men were sitting inside a vehicle when someone fired shots.

One of the victims died at the scene, and the second victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

March said the injured victim told authorities that he believed the shooting was an ambush.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).