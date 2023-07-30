VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, a Warren County deputy noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near the intersection with Clay Street.

Investigators said the deputy found Brendyn Carmen, 20, of Vicksburg, inside the vehicle. Carmen had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

At the same time, police said they were dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of Court Street. They found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

During the investigation, police determined that both incidents are related. They said both victims were known to each other.

Police did not release any additional information.