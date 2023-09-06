JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect who killed one person and injured three others during a shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Lampton Avenue on Wednesday, September 6.

Officer Sam Brown said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the four victims. One of the victims, 29-year-old Kedryn Wright, died at a local hospital.

The victims told police an unknown man approached them and fired multiple shots. He ran away from the scene.

Brown said investigators are still gathering information on the motive and possible suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).